Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Berger, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Lincoln, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Berger works at Atrium Health One Health Family Medicine & Urgent Care in Huntersville, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.