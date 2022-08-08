See All Anesthesiologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Jeffrey Berg, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Berg, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
4.5 (46)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Berg, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Berg works at Pain Management Consultants in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain Mgmt. Consultants LLC
    1169 Eastern Pkwy Ste 2211, Louisville, KY 40217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 635-2775

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norton Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Berg?

    Aug 08, 2022
    He generally doesn't rush out. He will work with me to find the right procedures and medications I need to help with my pain.
    — Aug 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Berg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Berg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Berg to family and friends

    Dr. Berg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Berg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Berg, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Berg, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376506022
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med University Sc Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Berg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Berg works at Pain Management Consultants in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Berg’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Berg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Berg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.