Dr. Bentley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Bentley, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Bentley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.
Dr. Bentley works at
Locations
Jeffrey M Bentley MD PC21 Highland Ave Ste 7, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 465-8000
Anna Jaques Hospital25 Highland Ave, Newburyport, MA 01950 Directions (978) 465-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Anna Jaques Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In January 2015 I had emergency surgery for an abdominal cavity infection, during which Dr. Bentley basically saved my life. Since then, I've had the need for more abdominal surgeries- just recently had my 5th (yes, that's correct!) surgery with him and I always know I'm in good hands. Yes, the waits have been long at follow-up appointments- because he runs late from early morning surgeries and emergencies. He came to check on me twice when not on duty or on call last summer after a bad colonoscopy experience (was hospitalized almost a week, and NOT the fault of the other surgeon who performed colonoscopy, just my weird body), simply because he knows my body and its reactions to surgery, etc. I want to be under his care anytime I have a problem. His bedside manner is stellar, and he is a kind & knowledgeable surgeon & human. I honestly don't know when he sleeps! His staff are friendly & professional. p.s. I have no problem with his pups being in the office, they are delightful.
About Dr. Jeffrey Bentley, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1336188135
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Dr. Bentley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bentley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bentley has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bentley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Bentley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bentley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bentley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bentley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.