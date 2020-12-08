Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Bentley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newburyport, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.



Dr. Bentley works at JEFFREY M BENTLEY, M.D. in Newburyport, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.