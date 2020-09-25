Dr. Jeffrey Benjamin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Benjamin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Benjamin, MD is an Electrodiagnostician in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Electrodiagnostic Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Locations
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)7400 18TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benjamin is wonderful. He always takes time to listen. If I need his attention when I do not have an appointment he makes time for me.
About Dr. Jeffrey Benjamin, MD
- Electrodiagnostic Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin works at
Dr. Benjamin speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.