Dr. Bender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffrey Bender, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Bender, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Aiea, HI. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center and Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Dr. Bender works at
Locations
Luis C. Omphroy MD LLC98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 680, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 485-4553
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
very nice person. calming diagnostic review with patient and explain the cause and effect of the test taken. i recommend Dr bender
About Dr. Jeffrey Bender, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1255656088
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bender works at
Dr. Bender has seen patients for Mitral Valve Prolapse, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
