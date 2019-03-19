Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Bell, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Eureka Springs Hospital and Washington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bell works at Washington Regional Medical System in Fayetteville, AR with other offices in Eureka Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Abdominal Pain, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.