Dr. Jeffrey Beecher, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beecher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Beecher, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Beecher, DO is a Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.
Dr. Beecher works at
Locations
-
1
Atlantic Neurosurgical & Spine Specialists P.A.2208 S 17th St Ste 201, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 763-3333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Pender Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beecher?
Dr Beecher was friendly explained procedure and very trustworthy
About Dr. Jeffrey Beecher, DO
- Cerebrovascular Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1205068186
Education & Certifications
- Millard Gates Hosp-Suny At Buffalo
- North Shore Long Island Jewish Hospital
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beecher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beecher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beecher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beecher works at
Dr. Beecher has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Stroke and Brain Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beecher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Beecher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beecher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beecher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beecher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.