Dr. Jeffrey Bedrosian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bedrosian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Bedrosian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Bedrosian, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus.
Dr. Bedrosian works at
Locations
-
1
Bethlehem ENT3445 High Point Blvd Ste 400, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (610) 866-5555Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 12:00pm
- 2 755 Memorial Pkwy Ste 112, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Directions (610) 866-5555
-
3
St. Luke's Hospital - Warren Campus185 Roseberry St, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 Directions (610) 866-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bedrosian?
I had been suffering from chronic sinusitis, infections, polyps & breathing problems since 2007. I had seen multiple ENTs, allergists & had an endoscopic sinus surgery which helped my issues but did not clear it. When I first met Dr. Bedrosian in 2015 he was adamant about helping me find a solution. After a cat scan it was clear I needed another surgery. The staff was on point and remarkable. When my symptoms came back, he was patient & continued treatment. I finally have relief thanks to him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Bedrosian, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1821252974
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bedrosian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bedrosian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bedrosian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bedrosian works at
Dr. Bedrosian has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bedrosian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bedrosian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bedrosian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bedrosian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bedrosian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.