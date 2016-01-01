Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Beckenbaugh, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Westside Hospital and Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Beckenbaugh works at Mayo Clinic Health System - Austin in Austin, MN with other offices in Woodbury, MN and Eagan, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.