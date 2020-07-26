Dr. Jeffrey Bechler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bechler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Bechler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Bechler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Locations
University Orthopaedic Associates - Somerset2 Worlds Fair Dr Ste 111, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 931-6632
University Orthopaedic Associates - Mercer211 N Harrison St Ste C, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 322-8964
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bechler is one of the best doctors I have ever known. I had shoulder surgery over 18 years ago and I've haven't had a problem since. In addition, I've been to Dr. Bechler for other orthopedic issues including lower back and knee issues. Always felt that he gave me 100 percent of his attention and time. He is very supportive and reassuring with an absolutely perfect bedside manner. I strongly recommend this doctor. Thanks Dr. Bechler!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Bechler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1811992746
Education & Certifications
- Kerlan Jobe Orth Clin
- Robert Wood Johnson U Hosp-UMDNJ
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
