See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rahway, NJ
Dr. Jeffrey Beauchamp, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Beauchamp, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (37)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Beauchamp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rahway, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Beauchamp works at Lifeline Medical Associates, LLC in Rahway, NJ with other offices in Clark, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lifeline Medical Associates LLC
    1600 Saint Georges Ave Ste 120, Rahway, NJ 07065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-5489
  2. 2
    Associates in Womens Health of Central New Jersey PA
    67 Walnut Ave Ste 207, Clark, NJ 07066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 288-5490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(31)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Beauchamp?

Aug 06, 2021
I was a new patient refered to his office by fellow co workers ..9\18\20 was my first appt ..I had a total hysto on 10/29 Dr.Beauchamp answered all my questions and listen to all my concerns and did not push it aside like many have before .From 17 to 35 gyn issues failed treatments procedures .In hospital in recovering from surgery he has excellent bedside manner .Made it seem like I was his only patient sat down and talked with myself ..I fully trust him with my medical needs yesterday was my last post op / yrly exam I will be forever grateful for meeting him and his office staff I was given my life back thank you so much and look forward to using his office in the future
Natalie Hnyda — Aug 06, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Beauchamp, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Beauchamp, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Beauchamp to family and friends

Dr. Beauchamp's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Beauchamp

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Beauchamp, MD.

About Dr. Jeffrey Beauchamp, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1316046824
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Pennsylvania Hospital of Univ of PA
Residency
Internship
  • Pennsylvania Hospital|Pennsylvania Hospital of Univ of PA
Internship
Medical Education
  • Jefferson Medical College|Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Beauchamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beauchamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Beauchamp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Beauchamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Beauchamp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beauchamp.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beauchamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beauchamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jeffrey Beauchamp, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.