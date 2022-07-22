Dr. Jeffrey Baylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Baylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Baylor, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates2000 Fowler Grove Blvd, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (407) 614-0500
The Ear, Nose, Throat & Plastic Surgery Associates133 Benmore Dr Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 644-4883
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was very unkind. I went to my car and cried after appointment with this doctor
About Dr. Jeffrey Baylor, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Fl Dept. Of Otolaryngology
- University of Florida
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
