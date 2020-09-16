Dr. Jeffrey Baxter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baxter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Baxter, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Baxter, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Friendswood, TX.
Dr. Baxter works at
-
1
South Texas Foot Specialist PA119 E Edgewood Dr, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (281) 996-9546
-
2
Pearland3411 Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581 Directions (281) 485-0505Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Physicians' Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Last time I saw Dr. Baxter was about 12-13 years ago. Told him about my left foot problem after open heart bypass surgery. He confirmed by thoughts and gave me tons of information I did not know. This guy is awesome and made me feel like we were old friends, ha. Didn't push any other issue with my foot, and he could have but helped me with my problem today. Top Shelf Doctor.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1154327799
