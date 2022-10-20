Dr. Jeffrey Barton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Barton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Barton, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Dr. Barton works at
Locations
-
1
Surgery Department1542 Tulane Ave Rm 734, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 568-4760
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barton performed my surgery 15 months ago. Because he relocated, I’ve seen another surgeon for follow up, and he was complimentary about the surgery Dr. Barton performed — expressing surprise at the amount of colon he was able to retain and commenting on the small, neat incisions. I found Dr. Barton extremely competent. My surgery was successful, he anticipated my many questions and answered them all, and he had the confidence you want in a surgeon. He also has a sense of humor that allays tension during challenging times. I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend Dr. Barton to family and friends. I’m grateful to be cancer free 15 months after surgery.
About Dr. Jeffrey Barton, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1295988350
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Affiliated Hospitals Program
- Oregon Health & Science University Hospital
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barton works at
Dr. Barton has seen patients for Crohn's Disease, Anorectal Abscess and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barton.
