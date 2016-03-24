See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Pawtucket, RI
Dr. Jeffrey Baron, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Baron, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Baron works at JEFFREY F BARON MD in Pawtucket, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    East Side Clinical Lab
    101 Ferris St, Pawtucket, RI 02861 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 727-1880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital
  • Sturdy Memorial Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
Hypertension
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Cluster Headache
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Purpura
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 24, 2016
    I would definitely recommend Dr. Baron to anyone. He has a genuine concern for his patients, and is completely focused on providing the best care possible. During office visits, he takes as much time as necessary to determine the best course of action. You have his undivided attention, he is not rushed, and is only concerned with using his knowledge and experience to improve or maintain the health of each of his patients. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Baron.
    J. Cadden in Pawtucket, RI — Mar 24, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Baron, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Baron, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1083638282
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Baron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baron accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Baron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baron works at JEFFREY F BARON MD in Pawtucket, RI. View the full address on Dr. Baron’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Baron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

