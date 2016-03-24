Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Baron, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Baron works at JEFFREY F BARON MD in Pawtucket, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.