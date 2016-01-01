Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Barke, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona Del Mar, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Barke works at Personal Concierge Physicians in Corona Del Mar, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA and Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.