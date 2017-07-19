See All Cardiologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Bander, MD

Cardiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Bander, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School - MD and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Bander works at Dubin Breast Center in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dubin Breast Center
    214 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dubin Breast Center
    901 FRANKLIN AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Cardiovascular Associates
    432 Bedford Ave Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11249 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Cardiothoracic Surgery of Mount Sinai
    1190 5th Ave # 1023, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Multifunction Cardiogram Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 19, 2017
    he is such a nice doc. friendly and he was always available for me. the best
    shaya in Spring Valley, NY — Jul 19, 2017
    About Dr. Jeffrey Bander, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Hebrew, Spanish and Yiddish
    • Male
    • 1649438672
    Education & Certifications

    • Cardiology - Mount Sinai Hospital|Interventional Cardiology - Mount Sinai
    • Internal Medicine - Columbia Presbyterian Hospital
    • Harvard Medical School - MD
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai West

