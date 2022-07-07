Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Bair, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Bair works at ProMedica Physicians Orthopaedics | Trauma and Adult Reconstruction in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Fracture, Ankle Fracture and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.