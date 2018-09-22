Dr. Baerman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Baerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Baerman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They graduated from University of Chicago and is affiliated with Claiborne Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital, Leconte Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Baerman works at
Locations
-
1
Knoxville Heart Group1819 Clinch Ave Ste 108, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 546-5111
-
2
Knoxville Heart Group169 Westmoreland St, Harrogate, TN 37752 Directions (865) 546-5111
Hospital Affiliations
- Claiborne Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Jefferson Memorial Hospital
- Leconte Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Baerman, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1750370813
Education & Certifications
- University Mich Med School
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes - Jewish Hospital
- University of Chicago
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baerman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baerman has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, Cardiomyopathy and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Baerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baerman.
