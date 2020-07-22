See All Rheumatologists in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Bacon, DO

Rheumatology
3.4 (54)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Bacon, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER TEXAS COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Heart Hospital, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.

Dr. Bacon works at Deneen C Dicarlo MD in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rheumatology Services Medical Group
    77 Casa St Ste 101, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 695-8385
  2. 2
    Rheumatology Services Medical Group
    8329 Brimhall Rd Ste 801, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 695-8385

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Heart Hospital
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Churg-Strauss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Jul 22, 2020
    Jul 22, 2020
I trust Dr. Bacon with my life. I know he is knowledgeable about my disease and has given me excellent care over the past 7 years. Sometimes you have to get him to slow down and have him hear you say you need to talk, then he slows his pace. Sometimes he is quick, as all doctors are but if you say you need time he gives it. I never plan on changing rheumatologists unless I have no other choice. The infusion room staff is amazing as well as the rest of the office staff. I love my doctor and my nurses there
    J. Vasquez — Jul 22, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Bacon, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548485816
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Plaza Medical Center
    Internship
    • John Peter Smith Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER TEXAS COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Austin College
