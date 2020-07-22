Dr. Jeffrey Bacon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bacon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Bacon, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Bacon, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER TEXAS COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Heart Hospital, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.
Dr. Bacon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology Services Medical Group77 Casa St Ste 101, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (661) 695-8385
-
2
Rheumatology Services Medical Group8329 Brimhall Rd Ste 801, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 695-8385
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Heart Hospital
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bacon?
just now I trust Dr. Bacon with my life. I know he is knowledgeable about my disease and has given me excellent care over the past 7 years. Sometimes you have to get him to slow down and have him hear you say you need to talk, then he slows his pace. Sometimes he is quick, as all doctors are but if you say you need time he gives it. I never plan on changing rheumatologists unless I have no other choice. The infusion room staff is amazing as well as the rest of the office staff. I love my doctor and my nurses there
About Dr. Jeffrey Bacon, DO
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1548485816
Education & Certifications
- Plaza Medical Center
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- UNIV OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER TEXAS COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Austin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bacon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bacon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bacon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bacon works at
Dr. Bacon has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bacon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.