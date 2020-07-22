Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Bacon, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER TEXAS COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Heart Hospital, Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Bacon works at Deneen C Dicarlo MD in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.