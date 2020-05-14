Dr. Jeffrey Augustin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Augustin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Augustin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Augustin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center and Clara Maass Medical Center.
Dr. Augustin works at
Locations
-
1
Nj Institute of Balance LLC864 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 437-9700Monday8:30am - 8:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 8:00pm
-
2
Jeffrey F. Augustin, MD526 BROADWAY, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 437-9700
-
3
Augustin Orthopedics299 Glenwood Ave Ste 22, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 680-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayonne Medical Center
- Clara Maass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Augustin?
Dr. Augustin is an attentive and super caring doctor when it comes to his patients. Dr. Augustin takes the time to explain the plan of care and has wonderful bedside manners. Additionally, his front office staff are aces, especially April. Every time I call to make an appointment or have a question, April is always helpful and goes the extra mile for me. Very professional and courteous. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Jeffrey Augustin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Haitian and Spanish
- 1578653754
Education & Certifications
- Institute for Bone and Joint Disorders
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- UMDNJ
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Harvard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Augustin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Augustin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Augustin works at
Dr. Augustin has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Augustin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Augustin speaks Haitian and Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Augustin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Augustin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Augustin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Augustin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.