Dr. Jeffrey Aucoin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Aucoin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Utah Spine Care, LLC4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 1815, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (385) 317-6667Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Aucoin?
Dr. Aucoin took his time to make sure that I knew all options in regards to my lower back issues. Definitely appreciate that.
- Neurosurgery
- 5 years of experience
- English
- 1265723423
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL
