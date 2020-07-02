Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Aucoin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHAPEL HILL and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Aucoin works at Utah Spine Care, LLC in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.