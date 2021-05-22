See All Endodontists in Ann Arbor, MI
Dr. Jeffrey Ash, DDS

Endodontics
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Ash, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Ann Arbor, MI. 

Dr. Ash works at Ann Arbor Periodontal in Ann Arbor, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ann Arbor Periodontal
    Ann Arbor Periodontal
2715 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI 48108
(734) 330-2038
    Delta Dental

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 22, 2021
    My last appointment with Doctor Ash was April 2021. I have been a patient for at least 20 years. He is one of the finest dentists I have ever had. I certainly hate root canals but would go to no one else but Ash. My adult daughter recently had a root canal performed by Dr Ash. She was amazed and relieved to have no pain during or after treatment. He has a genuine, warm and disarming manner that I have appreciated over the years. Equally outstanding is his office staff. From reception to technicians, they provide friendly, comfortable support. As soon as this pandemic is over, I intend to provide gift certificates to all of them
    Nathan Jones Jr — May 22, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Ash, DDS
    About Dr. Jeffrey Ash, DDS

    Specialties
    • Endodontics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497887392
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.