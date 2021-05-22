Dr. Jeffrey Ash, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ash, DDS
Dr. Jeffrey Ash, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Ann Arbor, MI.
Locations
Ann Arbor Periodontal2715 Packard St, Ann Arbor, MI 48108 Directions (734) 330-2038
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My last appointment with Doctor Ash was April 2021. I have been a patient for at least 20 years. He is one of the finest dentists I have ever had. I certainly hate root canals but would go to no one else but Ash. My adult daughter recently had a root canal performed by Dr Ash. She was amazed and relieved to have no pain during or after treatment. He has a genuine, warm and disarming manner that I have appreciated over the years. Equally outstanding is his office staff. From reception to technicians, they provide friendly, comfortable support. As soon as this pandemic is over, I intend to provide gift certificates to all of them
About Dr. Jeffrey Ash, DDS
- Endodontics
- English
Dr. Ash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ash.
