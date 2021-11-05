Dr. Jeffrey Ash, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ash, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Ash, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roswell, NM. They specialize in Podiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Eastern New Mexico Medical Center.
Dr. Ash works at
Locations
-
1
Roswell Foot and Ankle300 W Country Club Rd, Roswell, NM 88201 Directions (575) 625-1393
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern New Mexico Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ash?
Went for hangnail removal was in and out within an hour doctor and staff was amazing amazing.
About Dr. Jeffrey Ash, DPM
- Podiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235149196
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes Hospital & Health Network
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ash has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ash works at
Dr. Ash has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ash speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.