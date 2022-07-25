Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Ascherman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Ascherman works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.