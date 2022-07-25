Dr. Jeffrey Ascherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ascherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ascherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Ascherman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr. Ascherman is an exceptional surgeon. His expertise is matched by his empathy - and he is deeply respectful, as when trying to communicate an alternative perspective from that of the patient. This patient much appreciated his openness to dialogue and responsiveness to requests for additional guidance. Do note that Dr. Ascherman can be understated in conversation, so it is important for the patient to be persistent if feeling the need for additional information or for consensus; Dr. Ascherman will carefully lay out for the patient his perspectives when he perceives the patient seeks this
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1043236045
- Hopital Necke Enfants Malades|Hopital St Vincent De Paul
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
