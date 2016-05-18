Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Ascenzo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Canton-potsdam Hospital, Crouse Hospital and Oswego Hospital.



Dr. Ascenzo works at Crouse Medical Practice Cardio in Syracuse, NY with other offices in East Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.