Dr. Jeffrey Ascenzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Ascenzo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Canton-potsdam Hospital, Crouse Hospital and Oswego Hospital.
Locations
1
Cardiology PC739 Irving Ave Ste 500, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 470-7409
2
Crouse Medical Practice-Brittonfield5000 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste A100, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 449-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Canton-potsdam Hospital
- Crouse Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly competent, great bedside manner; explains everything as though his patients were intelligent beings. He does not just talk; he also listens. Just a fine doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Ascenzo, MD
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ascenzo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ascenzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ascenzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ascenzo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Heart Palpitations and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ascenzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ascenzo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ascenzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ascenzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ascenzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.