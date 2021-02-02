See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Ogden, UT
Dr. Jeffrey Arrington, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Arrington, MD

Pelvic Reconstruction Surgery
5 (33)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Arrington, MD is a Pelvic Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Pelvic Reconstruction Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Arrington works at Ogden Clinic Specialty Center at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ogden Clinic Women's Center - McKay-Dee
    4403 Harrison Blvd Ste 4650, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 475-3240
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Menstruation
Adenomyosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Menstruation
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis of Colon Chevron Icon
Enterocele Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Managed Care Administrators, Inc.
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PEHP
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Arrington?

    Feb 02, 2021
    I am seven weeks post op from having surgery with Dr. Arrington at the Center for Endometriosis Care in Atlanta, Georgia and I could not be happier. Dr. Arrington performed a total hysterectomy including ovaries and tubes along with excision of endometriosis and an appendectomy. After searching for a diagnosis for many years only to be told there was nothing wrong with me I was so happy to finally find Dr. Arrington. He listened to every symptom and concern I had as well as what my wishes were going forward. He is kind, caring, compassionate and listens with non-judgment. I never felt that my concerns were being dismissed or that I was just a number in the practice. Dr. Arrington knew prior to surgery about my anxiety disorder and on surgery day he was right there with me making sure that I was okay, had what I needed and holding my hand until I was asleep. My surgery was successful and my recovery has been smooth. I am grateful to Dr. Arrington for an improved quality of life
    Carey Moore — Feb 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Arrington, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Arrington, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Arrington to family and friends

    Dr. Arrington's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Arrington

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Arrington, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Arrington, MD

    Specialties
    • Pelvic Reconstruction Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063472280
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Association Of Laparoscopists/Society Of Reproductive Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Phoenix Integrated Residency
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Weber state university
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arrington has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arrington works at Ogden Clinic Specialty Center at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, UT. View the full address on Dr. Arrington’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Arrington. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arrington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Arrington, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.