Dr. Jeffrey Arliss, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Arliss, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.
Medical Associates of the Hudson Valley, P.C.360 Washington Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-7140
Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley396 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-3131
Medical Associates of the Hudson Valley29 Fox St Ste 200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 338-7140Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Excellent, listened and offered expertise on both my trigger finger and broken hand and made suggestions. Was thorough
About Dr. Jeffrey Arliss, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Dr. Arliss has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arliss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arliss speaks French.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Arliss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arliss.
