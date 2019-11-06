Dr. Jeffrey Appleman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Appleman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Appleman, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Appleman, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center and Southeast Hospital.
Appleman Podiatry LLC55 Doctors Park, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions (573) 335-3668
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Southeast Hospital
I have seen Dr. Appleman on a number of occasions due to diabetic foot ulcers that became infected. Each situation, he was honest and upfront about the condition and gave me options. He gave the pros and cons of each option and allowed me to make the choice without pressure. He has also done clean up on occasion and has saved at least one toe and probably others. Would highly recommend him for any foot situation you might have. He will find ways to give you the best result possible. I call him my "Magic Man" He has worked miracles for me.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
