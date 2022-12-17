See All Vascular Surgeons in Austin, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Apple, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.9 (24)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Apple, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center|University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Hays and Ascension Seton Williamson.

Dr. Apple works at Cardiothoracic And Vascular Surgeons in Austin, TX with other offices in Georgetown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons
    1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 503-5020
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons - Georgetown
    3201 S Austin Ave Ste 255, Georgetown, TX 78626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 402-8758

Hospital Affiliations
  • St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
  • Heart Hospital of Austin
  • St. David's Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • Ascension Seton Hays
  • Ascension Seton Williamson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Lymphedema
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Port Placements or Replacements
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Hypertension
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Coarctation of the Aorta
Dialysis Access Procedures
Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thrombosis
Vascular Disease
Venous Sclerotherapy
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Advantage
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • TPA
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 17, 2022
    Dr. Apple and his team did a great job on my vein procedure. Dr. Apple and his staff are extremely professional and made the procedure very comfortable. Highly recommend Dr. Apple for any vein procedure.
    Curtis Daugherty — Dec 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Apple, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Apple, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750354924
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University|Baylor University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Health and Science Center|University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Apple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Apple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Apple has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Apple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Apple has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apple on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Apple. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apple.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

