Dr. Jeffrey Apple, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Apple, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health and Science Center|University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, Heart Hospital of Austin, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Hays and Ascension Seton Williamson.
Locations
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons1010 W 40TH ST, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 503-5020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons - Georgetown3201 S Austin Ave Ste 255, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 402-8758
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- Heart Hospital of Austin
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Williamson
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Admar
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Advantage
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- TPA
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Apple and his team did a great job on my vein procedure. Dr. Apple and his staff are extremely professional and made the procedure very comfortable. Highly recommend Dr. Apple for any vein procedure.
About Dr. Jeffrey Apple, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University|Baylor University Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas Health and Science Center|University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Apple has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Apple accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Apple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Apple has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Carotid Artery Disease and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apple on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Apple. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apple.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.