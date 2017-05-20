Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Appelbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Appelbaum works at Fresh Meadows Neurology in Fresh Meadows, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Migraine and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.