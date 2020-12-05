Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Aoki, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clovis, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Aoki works at Peachwood Medical Group in Clovis, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.