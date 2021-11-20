Dr. Jeffrey Annabi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Annabi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Annabi, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Annabi, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso.
Dr. Annabi works at
Locations
Providence Pain Associates7411 Remcon Cir Ste B1, El Paso, TX 79912 Directions (915) 584-9800Monday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Anaabi a very detailed doctor compasionate and caring for My health And concerned on My progress.
About Dr. Jeffrey Annabi, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ponce Sch of Med
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Annabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Annabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Annabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Annabi works at
Dr. Annabi speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Annabi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Annabi.
