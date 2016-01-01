Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Amidon, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, Bassett Medical Center, Chenango Memorial Hospital, Guthrie Corning Hospital, Little Falls Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, Strong Memorial Hospital and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.



Dr. Amidon works at Amidon Medical Group Pllc in New Hartford, NY with other offices in Corning, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.