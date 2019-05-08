Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Ambinder, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Yorktown Heights, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.



Dr. Ambinder works at Hudson Valley Hematology & Oncology in Yorktown Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Vitamin B12 Deficiency and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.