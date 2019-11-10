Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Alvis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tex Tech University School Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco.



Dr. Alvis works at Stonebridge Pediatrics in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.