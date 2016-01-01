Dr. Jeffrey Altman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Altman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Altman, MD is a dermatologist in Woodstock, IL. Dr. Altman completed a residency at Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center. He currently practices at Mercyhealth Woodstock - MercyCare and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Altman is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Mercy Woodstock Medical Center2000 Lake Ave, Woodstock, IL 60098 Directions (815) 337-7100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Mercy Barrington500 W Il Route 22, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Jeffrey Altman, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831166958
Education & Certifications
- Marshfield Clin
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
- McGaw Med Center Northwestern Med School
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- Washington University
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Altman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altman has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Altman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.