Dr. Jeffrey Albert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Albert, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Albert works at
Locations
Resurgens Orthopaedics1285 Hembree Rd Ste 200A, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 475-2710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr. Albert in the summer of 2018 for knee discomfort. All forms of less invasive therapies (PT, cortisone, Orthovisc) were tried first. Dr. Albert wanted to make sure a knee replacement was the last recourse due to my, relatively, young age of 52. After my arthritis had progressed to the point of bone on bone at my knee joint, WE decided a total knee replacement was in order. Dr. Albert and his team at Resurgens Roswell performed a total knee replacement on my right knee on June 22, 2020. I was home that evening. I cannot express too deeply how well I was treated by Dr. Albert and the entire Resurgens Roswell Orthopaedic team. Everyone I came in contact with was courteous, empathetic and professional. My recovery has been extraordinary. I am know at 7 weeks post procedure and am walking very well and feeling great! I highly recommend, without reservations, Dr. Albert if you are experiencing joint discomfort.
About Dr. Jeffrey Albert, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Research of Virginia
- Akron General Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Albert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Albert works at
Dr. Albert has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Knee Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Albert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.