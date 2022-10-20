Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Akhtar, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, MUSC Health University Medical Center and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Akhtar works at Liberty Doctors in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.