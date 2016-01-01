See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Ainspan, MD

Dermatology
4 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Ainspan, MD is a dermatologist in New York, NY. Dr. Ainspan completed a residency at Ny Hospital Cornell Med Center. He currently practices at MARTINHO MICHELE MD and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Ainspan is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey L Ainspan MD
    308a E 15th St, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 505-5790

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • EmblemHealth
  • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Fidelis Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Healthfirst
  • Locals (any local)
  • MagnaCare
  • MultiPlan
  • Oxford Health Plans
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Jeffrey Ainspan, MD

  • Dermatology
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1578541207
Education & Certifications

  • Ny Hospital Cornell Med Center
  • Albany Memorial Hospital
  • University of Pennsylvania
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Brooklyn

Patient Satisfaction

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Ainspan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ainspan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ainspan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ainspan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ainspan has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Warts and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ainspan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ainspan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ainspan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ainspan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ainspan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

