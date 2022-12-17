Dr. Jeffrey Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeffrey Ahn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Jeffrey Ahn, M.D.45 Park Ave Ph 1, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 518-2384Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I had a problem with my sinus since I was 6 years old that had never had a medical treatment before. I caught cold and visited the clinic because they have a Japanese translator and have knowledge of oversea's travel insurance from Japan. Choosing this clinic is the best decision I have ever made. Dr. Ahn listens carefully what the patient tries to tell and investigate carefully with multiple information to compare. His treatment direction was always clear and his technique of the surgery is one of the best in the U.S. All of the staffs are very nice and one day one staff hold my hands when I was scared to get a treatment. That calms me down. Translator also always helps me when I have a question about anything. All people are very professional and offers an excellent medical advice/treatment.
About Dr. Jeffrey Ahn, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Korean
- NYU Sch Med Ctr
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ahn using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn works at
Dr. Ahn has seen patients for Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahn speaks Japanese and Korean.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
