Dr. Jeffrey Adams, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Adams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hickman, Marshall Medical Center, Maury Regional Medical Center and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence.
Locations
Columbia Office1050 N James Campbell Blvd Ste 200, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hickman
- Marshall Medical Center
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Windsor Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Good bedside manner….I really felt cared for.
About Dr. Jeffrey Adams, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
