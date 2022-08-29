Dr. Jeffrey Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ackerman, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Ackerman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Weiss Memorial Hospital.
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC2923 N California Ave Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60618 Directions (773) 777-9900Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Weiss Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Ackerman and his staff were very professional and easy to work with. Appointments were easy to schedule. Rate Dr. Ackerman as excellent. Surgery went very well. Recovery went well with little pain. Rehab at the IBJI was excellent. Brittany and Matt were excellent
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1861621351
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Ackerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ackerman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ackerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ackerman has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ackerman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ackerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ackerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.