Dr. Jeffrey Abrams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Abrams works at PRINCETON ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES AND SPORTS MEDICINE in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.