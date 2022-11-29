Dr. Jeffrey Abrams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Abrams, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Abrams, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Princeton Orthopedic Associates and Sports Medicine325 Princeton Ave, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-8131Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
How was your appointment with Dr. Abrams?
Dr Abrams performed a thorough review of my shoulder. He was interested and concerned about my restricted movement and any complaints of pain. He presented various options for recovery and listened to my opinions.
About Dr. Jeffrey Abrams, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Aspen Valley Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hosp
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
