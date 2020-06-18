Dr. Jefforey Thorpe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thorpe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jefforey Thorpe, MD
Overview
Dr. Jefforey Thorpe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Thorpe works at
Locations
-
1
Valley Women's Health - Provo585 N 500 W, Provo, UT 84601 Directions (435) 264-5510
-
2
Valley Women's Health - Orem700 W 800 N Ste 200, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 264-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thorpe?
Dr. Thorpe is a rare find and true gem of a doctor and person. After a long and awful battle with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, years of failed treatments, and monthly reoccurring thoughts of suicidal ideation I decided I wanted to have a total hysterectomy and bilateral oophorectomy to cure my pmdd. Right away, at my first appointment, we were welcomed by genuine compassion. Dr. Thorpe was very educated about pmdd and the negative effects it can have on a woman’s life. Dr. Thorpe made me feel calm and educated every step of the way. The surgery itself went flawlessly and the recovery aside from a few minor hiccups has been much much easier than I ever expected! I’ve gained my life back and now love being a mom, wife, have dreams I want to fulfill, am motivated, and have a life again. This would not be possible if it weren’t for Dr. Thorpe. If you are needing any kind of gynecological procedure or surgery done I can not recommend Dr. Thorpe enough!
About Dr. Jefforey Thorpe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1225153828
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thorpe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thorpe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thorpe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thorpe works at
Dr. Thorpe has seen patients for Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thorpe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thorpe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thorpe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thorpe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thorpe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.