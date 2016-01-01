Overview

Dr. Jeffery Yoder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Yoder works at Lutheran Surgical in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.