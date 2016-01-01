Dr. Jeffery Yoder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Yoder, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Yoder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Indiana Surgical Specialists11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 305, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 484-9611
Parkview Hospital Randallia11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Directions (260) 266-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffery Yoder, MD
- General Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yoder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yoder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yoder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yoder has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoder. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.