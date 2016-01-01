See All General Surgeons in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Jeffery Yoder, MD

General Surgery
1.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Jeffery Yoder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Yoder works at Lutheran Surgical in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Indiana Surgical Specialists
    11141 Parkview Plaza Dr Ste 305, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 (260) 484-9611
    Parkview Hospital Randallia
    11109 Parkview Plaza Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 (260) 266-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Parkview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ventral Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair
Ventral Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Hernia Repair

Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffery Yoder, MD

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1184625949
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffery Yoder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yoder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yoder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yoder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yoder works at Lutheran Surgical in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Yoder’s profile.

    Dr. Yoder has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic and Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoder. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

