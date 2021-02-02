Dr. Jeffery Woo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Woo, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Woo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Woo works at
Locations
Christian Healthcare Centers3322 E Beltline Ct NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 226-2669Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Grand Valley Medical Specialists1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 150, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions (616) 459-3158
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- Spectrum Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Woo is the physician for my husband and myself and he is great. He has a sincere interest in diagnosing and following through with practical treatments, explains things well, and is always informed. He and his staff at Christian Healthcare are always accessible, thoughtful and helpful.
About Dr. Jeffery Woo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1003037417
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Woo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woo accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Woo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woo, there are benefits to both methods.