Overview

Dr. Jeffery Ward, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Ward works at Swedish Cancer Institute in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease), Bleeding Disorders and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.