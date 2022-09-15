Dr. Jeffery Walding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Walding, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Walding, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.
Locations
Southern Institute of Dermatologymohs2800 Ross Clark Cir Ste 2, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 699-7477Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Great communication and ethics will be honest with you and will not go over board with too many procedures. Very good with filler placement for very natural outcome
About Dr. Jeffery Walding, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
- Wake Forest Univ Bapt Med Ctr
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Plastic Surgery
