Dr. Jeffery Walding, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (24)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jeffery Walding, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.

Dr. Walding works at Vein and Vascular of Dothan in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Institute of Dermatologymohs
    2800 Ross Clark Cir Ste 2, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 699-7477
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southeast Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Grafts
Skin Cancer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Lip Cancer
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Breast Ptosis
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gynecomastia
Hidradenitis
Restylane® Injections
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Aging
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Varicose Veins
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 15, 2022
    Great communication and ethics will be honest with you and will not go over board with too many procedures. Very good with filler placement for very natural outcome
    HParker — Sep 15, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffery Walding, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366629917
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical University Of South Carolina College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Wake Forest Univ Bapt Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffery Walding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walding has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walding works at Vein and Vascular of Dothan in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Walding’s profile.

    Dr. Walding has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Walding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walding.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

