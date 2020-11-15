Dr. Jeffery Tuvlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuvlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffery Tuvlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffery Tuvlin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their residency with University of Chicago Hosps
Dr. Tuvlin works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Gastro Eastpoint2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 350, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tuvlin?
Love Dr. T and his NPR Waldman, professional, listen, on top of everything.
About Dr. Jeffery Tuvlin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1033215520
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Hosps
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuvlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tuvlin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tuvlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuvlin works at
Dr. Tuvlin has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuvlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuvlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuvlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuvlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuvlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.